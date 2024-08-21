Explained | Lateral entry and controversy surrounding it

While asking the UPSC to withdraw its advertisement seeking lateral entry into the bureaucracy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh noted that during the UPA rule, important positions like the head of the UIDAI, the nodal department managing AADHAR cards, were given to a lateral entrant – Nandan Nilekani of Infosys.

The opposition on the other hand, claimed that appointments made by previous governments were specific cases where individuals like economists like Manmohan Singh and former RBI governor Bimal Jalan were brought on board. Those were isolated cases for lateral entry of specialists with domain knowledge. But since 2018, the Modi government has formalised the system with the lateral entry of 63 candidates in the top and middle-level positions. The opposition has also accused the government of eschewing the reservations for SC, ST, and OBCs in the lateral entry appointments of the recent advertisement released by the UPSC.

Is it necessary to follow the reservation rules for lateral entry?

Reservation in public jobs and universities is implemented via a 13-point roster policy of the Department of Personnel and Training that states reservation does not apply to deputation/absorption, where the recruitment rules prescribe a percentage of posts to be filled by these methods, such posts shall be excluded for determining reservations.