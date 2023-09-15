Explained | Nipah virus and its history in India

The deadly Nipah virus has struck Kerala again – for the fourth time in six years – causing five cases so far and several suspects. The state has introduced containment measures in 45 wards of Kozhikode district and nearly 800 people who came in contact with the infected individuals have been told to remain in isolation.

Here's an overview of the disease and its history in India.

What is Nipah?

It is the name of a virus, first reported in Malaysia in 1998 during an outbreak among pig farmers. Nipah is a zoonotic virus (transmitted from animals to humans) but can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people if they are in close contact. The virus is highly pathogenic and is among the ten priority pathogens identified by the World Health Organisation.

Is this the first Nipah outbreak in India?

No, there are at least five known occurrences, including two major outbreaks. The first one was in Siliguri in 2001 in which 66 persons were identified as having the infection with a case fatality rate of 74 per cent. The samples were not tested for Nipah at that time, but a retrospective analysis carried out a few years later suggested that the mystery infection was indeed caused by the Nipah virus. In 2007, it happened in a border village in Nadia district of West Bengal killing five individuals with a case fatality rate of 100 per cent. Neighbouring Bangladesh has witnessed multiple Nipah outbreaks over the past two decades. More than ten years after the Nadia outbreak, the Nipah virus surfaced in Kozhikode in May 2018 with a case fatality rate of 91 per cent (21 deaths out of 23 cases). In 2019, there was a single case with full recovery in Ernakulam district, but in 2021, a 12-year-old boy died of Nipah infection in Kozhikode while the administration was able to prevent the occurrence of a larger outbreak.