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Explained | OSM row: How 3 students exposed loopholes in system, forced CBSE to admit flaws

Throughout the whole episode, three students have become the face of Gen Z for exposing the systemic failures of the marking process.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEExplainer

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