Explained | The controversy surrounding Anubhav Sinha's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Netflix series

Anubhav Sinha's latest series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is facing heat online over names of the terrorists in the show.

A section of social media users called for the boycott of the six-episode series for allegedly hiding the real identities of the terrorists involved in the 1999 hijacking.

The series is based on the hijack of an Indian Airlines aircraft by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. It has been available on Netflix since August 29.