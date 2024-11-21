Explained | US findings related to Adani's bribery charges

US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani who is director at Adani Green, and six others with alleged bribery and fraud related to renewable energy projects in India that benefitted the tycoon's company and India's Azure Power, which was listed on the NYSE until late 2023.

In 2020, the unsealed indictment from Wednesday shows, executives of Adani Green and Azure "knowingly and wilfully conspired" and agreed to "corruptly" offer, authorise and pay bribes to government officials in India to "obtain or retain business advantages".

Adani and his executives have also been accused of making false and misleading statements to investors and lenders in the United States regarding the company's anti-bribery commitments and practices while raising money from them.

Between 2021 and 2024, Adani raised more than $3 billion in loans and bonds, including from investors in the United States.

"Gautam and Sagar Adani were engaged in the bribery scheme during a September 2021 note offering by Adani Green that raised $750 million, including approximately $175 million from US investors. The Adani Green offering materials included statements about its anti-corruption and anti-bribery efforts that were materially false or misleading," the US Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The Adanis earlier this year made misleading statements to the public, the Indian stock exchange and investors despite being made aware of the US investigation in 2023, the prosecutors alleged.