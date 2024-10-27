Explained | What is a 'digital arrest' scam?

Digital Arrest.
The modus operandi of a digital arrest sees fraudsters claiming to be officers of an investigative government agency or law enforcement like CBI, Narcotics, RBI, TRAI, customs and tax officials. They approach the intended target using audio or video calls to first intimidate people and then extort money from them while confining them in one location — most usually the victim's own home — under the false pretense of an 'arrest'.
In a 'digital arrest', victims are tricked into remaining under constant visual surveillance via Skype or other video conferencing platforms until the criminals’ demands are met.
The scammers typically claim that the victim has either sent or has been sent a parcel containing illegal or contraband goods, such as drugs or fake IDs or claim their phone has been misused to conduct illegal operations. If they appear on video, they can use studios modelled on actual police stations and government offices and wear uniforms of the agency they claim to be representing.
There is also the use of deepfake videos and fake arrest warrants and other such documentation to impersonate officials of law enforcement agencies.
In a digital arrest, a victim can also be told that a close relative or friend is involved in a crime and is now in custody. For instance, they could claim that a victim's child has been caught with drugs. To resolve the made-up case, the criminals threaten and intimidate the victim to transfer money to them. Amounts could vary from a few lakhs to crores.
In February, then Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, in a written reply, informed the Lok Sabha that 11,28,265 complaints of financial cyber fraud were received in 2023.
As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, a significant rise in cybercrimes have been reported in the last few years. As many as 3,466 cases were reported in 2017, 3,353 in 2018, 6,229 in 2019, 10,395 in 2020, 14,007 in 2021 and 17,470 in 2022.
In March 2024, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), issued a press release, alerting people against incidents of blackmail and digital arrest by cyber criminals impersonating Police authorities, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Department, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Enforcement Directorate and other law enforcement agencies.
The only protection is awareness. Be suspicious of any audio or video calls from fake law enforcement or government officials claiming that you or someone you know is in trouble, no matter how convincing they may be. Disconnect your phone and internet immediately.
Do not share any details about yourself that could help them con other people in your circle of friends, family, colleagues. Do not under any circumstance transfer money to 'resolve' a case. Reach out to the local police on know police helplines as soon as possible after receiving such a call. Most cities now also have a dedicated number for cybercrime cases.
As an extra precaution, contact your bank and block your accounts temporarily, if necessary. Keep any evidence you can gather like screenshots or call recordings.
If you have been scammed, contact your bank immediately and ask them if a reversal is possible. In any case, request an immediate freeze on your account so that further money cannot be siphoned off. Lodge a formal complaint with your city's cybercrime police department and also online on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal. Give any evidence of the scam to the authorities and seek legal aid if necessary.