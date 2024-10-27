Explained | What is a 'digital arrest' scam?

In a 'digital arrest', victims are tricked into remaining under constant visual surveillance via Skype or other video conferencing platforms until the criminals’ demands are met.

The scammers typically claim that the victim has either sent or has been sent a parcel containing illegal or contraband goods, such as drugs or fake IDs or claim their phone has been misused to conduct illegal operations. If they appear on video, they can use studios modelled on actual police stations and government offices and wear uniforms of the agency they claim to be representing.