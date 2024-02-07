Explained | What is the new Public Examinations Bill?

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday and passed on Tuesday. The bill aims to prevent 'unfair means' in order to 'bring greater transparency, fairness and credibility to the public examinations system'.

The meaning of 'unfair means'

The Section 3 of the bill lists 15 actions that amount to using unfair means in public examinations 'for monetary or wrongful gain'.

The acts include:

- Leakage of question paper or answer key or part thereof and colluding in such leakage.

- Accessing or taking possession of question paper or an optical mark recognition response sheet without authority.

- Tampering with answer sheets including optical mark recognition response sheets.

- Providing solution to one or more questions by any unauthorised person during a public examination.

- Directly or indirectly assisting the candidate in a public examination.

- Tampering with any document necessary for short-listing of candidates or finalising the merit or rank of a candidate.

Tampering with the computer network or a computer resource or a computer system.

- Creation of fake website and conducting fake examination.

- Issuance of fake admit cards or offer letters to cheat or for monetary gain as illegal acts.