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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India raised gold import tariffs to 15% to curb rising imports and foreign exchange outgo amid geopolitical tensions.
Key points
• Reason for duty hike
The government increased import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6% to reduce inbound shipments and save foreign exchange amid the West Asia crisis and rising import bills.
• Impact on prices
The duty hike will increase the retail price of gold jewellery and coins.
• Industry concerns
The gems and jewellery industry fears the duty hike could spur smuggling and create a grey market, making business more challenging.
• Government's objective
The move aims to curb gold imports, which surged 24% to $71.98 billion in 2025-26, and reduce pressure on the trade and current account deficits.
• Historical context
This is the second time in the last few years the government has raised gold import taxes to 15%, previously doing so in 2022 to address the current account deficit.
Key statistics
$71.98 billion
Gold import value in 2025-26
721.03 tonnes
Gold import volume in 2025-26
$333.2 billion
Trade deficit in 2025-26
Over 9%
Gold's share of total imports
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Published 13 May 2026, 06:37 IST