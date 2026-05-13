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Explained | Why India raised gold import tariff and what this means for you?

The immediate effect of the duty hike is an increase in the retail price of gold jewellery and coins, as the import cost accounts for a major portion of the local price.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 06:37 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Explained | Why India raised gold import tariff and what this means for you?

In one line
India raised gold import tariffs to 15% to curb rising imports and foreign exchange outgo amid geopolitical tensions.
Key points
Reason for duty hike
The government increased import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6% to reduce inbound shipments and save foreign exchange amid the West Asia crisis and rising import bills.
Impact on prices
The duty hike will increase the retail price of gold jewellery and coins.
Industry concerns
The gems and jewellery industry fears the duty hike could spur smuggling and create a grey market, making business more challenging.
Government's objective
The move aims to curb gold imports, which surged 24% to $71.98 billion in 2025-26, and reduce pressure on the trade and current account deficits.
Historical context
This is the second time in the last few years the government has raised gold import taxes to 15%, previously doing so in 2022 to address the current account deficit.
Key statistics
$71.98 billion
Gold import value in 2025-26
721.03 tonnes
Gold import volume in 2025-26
$333.2 billion
Trade deficit in 2025-26
Over 9%
Gold's share of total imports
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 13 May 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsGold pricesSilver pricesimport duty hikeExplainer

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