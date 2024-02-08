Explained | Why protesting farmers are marching to the Parliament

Hundreds of farmers are marching towards the Parliament in a bid to press for a resolution to their long-standing demands related to land acquisition.

According to a report by the Indian Express, farmers from over 140 villages in Noida and Greater Noida are descending on the national capital, although they have met resistance from police, who have stepped up vigil along the Delhi-Noida border, and have stopped hundreds of farmers from reaching their destination.

As of writing this, four protests are underway in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, where the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan organisation, the All India Kisan Sabha, and the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad are staging protests.

These organisations, on Wednesday, held a mahapanchayat, where they decided to march on the Parliament on Thursday in a bid to force the government to resolve their issues in a time-bound manner.