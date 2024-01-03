Explained | Why truckers are protesting the new hit-and-run law

Truck drivers across India had initiated protests against the hit-and-run provisions of the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), an issue which was resolved after a sitdown with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

This law imposes severe penalties, including up to 10 years in jail and a Rs 7 lakh fine for drivers fleeing the scene of a serious accident caused by reckless driving.

Before the implementation of the BNS, there was no specific legal provision addressing hit-and-run incidents. Instead, these cases were regulated by Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to this section, an individual causing the death of another through a reckless or negligent act could be subjected to a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both.