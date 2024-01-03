Explained | Why truckers are protesting the new hit-and-run law

Truck drivers across India had initiated protests against the hit-and-run provisions of the recently enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), an issue which was resolved after a sitdown with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
This law imposes severe penalties, including up to 10 years in jail and a Rs 7 lakh fine for drivers fleeing the scene of a serious accident caused by reckless driving.
Before the implementation of the BNS, there was no specific legal provision addressing hit-and-run incidents. Instead, these cases were regulated by Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to this section, an individual causing the death of another through a reckless or negligent act could be subjected to a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both.
The criticism of the new provisions revolves around the perceived risk to drivers. The truckers argue that the "harsh punishment" could dissuade drivers from staying in the profession, exacerbating what they say is an existing shortage of truck drivers in the country.
Several other auto unions have also joined the protests. Kishan Verma, the president of the All Dilli Auto-Taxi Transport Congress Union, told news agency PTI that the government should have consulted the stakeholders before finalizing these laws.
"We will hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. These laws have the potential to ruin families and are akin to capital punishment. Drivers don't deliberately hit and run over people. Sometimes they flee the scene due to the fear of being attacked by people. Transport unions from across the country will be joining the protest," Verma told PTI.
The nationwide strike, organised independently by multiple auto unions, disrupted supply chains, raising concerns about shortages of essential commodities, including diesel and petrol in various regions.
