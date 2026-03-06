<p>Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Rahul+Gandhi+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Rahul+Gandhi++deccan+herald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyCggAEEUYFhgeGDkyBwgBEAAYgAQyBwgCEAAY7wUyBwgDEAAY7wUyBwgEEAAY7wUyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDzSAQg0NDk3ajBqNKgCALACAQ&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday said that India's foreign policy as we are witnessing today is not policy, but a "result of the exploitation of a compromised individual."</p><p>In a post on X, Rahul wrote, "India’s foreign policy emerges from the collective will of our people. It should be rooted in our history, our geography, and our spiritual ethos based on Satya and Ahimsa."</p><p>The LoP quoted a previous post with a video of him speaking in the Lok Sabha about India’s energy security being compromised. “The US will tell us who we can or cannot buy oil from - If it's Russia or Iran, the US will decide. But our Prime Minister will not decide," he had said. </p>.India gets 30-day waiver from US to purchase Russian oil amid Iran war.<p>The statement came at a time when the US said it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil amid the escalating conflict with Iran.</p>.<p>"President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Congress MP KC Venugopal also criticised the Centre over the US waiver granted to Indian refiners, calling it a humiliating development for India's sovereignty and international standing.</p><p>In a post on X, Venugopal alleged that instead of standing up to the United States dictating terms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was compromising India's energy sovereignty.</p><p>He said it was deeply humiliating that India needed a US "waiver" to purchase oil from a long-standing partner like Russia. Venugopal added that India must take a strong and independent stance in deciding what is in its supreme national interest, rather than allowing other countries to dictate its foreign policy or force it to seek permission for such decisions.</p>