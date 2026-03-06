Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Exploitation of a compromised individual: Rahul Gandhi on US waiver to India on Russian oil purchase

The statement came at a time when the US said it is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil amid the escalating conflict with Iran.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 06:56 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian Politicsforeign policy

Follow us on :

Follow Us