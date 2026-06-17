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'Exploitative friendships': Cong's dig at govt over US Pacific Command using 'incorrect' India map

The US has also restored the name of the US Indo-Pacific Command to the US Pacific Command, reversing an eight-year-old decision.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsUSCongressIndian PoliticsPawan Khera

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