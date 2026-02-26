<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday told the Isha Foundation to explore the possibility of settling a dispute in respect of Kayantha Sthanam (crematorium) constructed on the outskirts of Coimbatore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi requested Justice B Rajendran, a former Judge of the Madras High Court, to provide his services as a mediator between the parties. </p><p>A plea was by S N Subramanian, a resident of Coimbatore against the construction of a crematorium near his house by the foundation. </p><p>Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Balaji Srinivasan appeared for the foundation. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the petitioner.</p><p>Bhushan submitted that there cannot be a crematorium or burial ground near a place of dwelling or water body, unless a licence is issued by the gram panchayat. He said the house was merely 10 metres away, and everyday, bodies were now being burnt there, for the last couple of weeks.</p><p>The court, however, pointed out, the foundation was just offering a crematorium for the people.</p><p>Bhushan contended that the licence for the crematorium was issued at a time when there was an existing house within 10 metres, and the question was whether such a licence can be given, despite the fact there is a rule which said there has to be a distance of 90 m.</p>.Supreme Court appoints ex-judge SK Kaul as mediator in 120-year-old Tamil Nadu temple ritual dispute.<p>Rohatgi submitted that the petitioner had sold a part of the land to it and is now filing a petition. </p><p>Bhushan agreed that the land was sold, but not for the purpose of building a crematorium. </p><p>The bench orally said that burial has become an expensive affair and the foundation is doing some good work. </p><p>“It violates my fundamental right. I cannot live there with a stench of burning bodies coming,” Bhushan said.</p><p>“We do not think so. Innumerable crematoriums are within city limits. You go to Chennai, within 50 metres of human habitation, crematorium is there,” the bench said.</p><p>Justice Bagchi told Bhushan, “We take you to more unplanned city that is my city. You have a crematorium cheek by jowl besides the Ganga. Because Hindu practice is that cremation beside the Ganga is more pious, and there are houses, alongside and the crematorium is cheek by jowl.”</p><p>The bench finally recorded on its suggestion, the parties are agreeable to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement in terms whereof Isha Foundation will offer a fair and reasonable market price for the petitioner’s residential house so as to enable him to settle down at another place of his choice.</p>