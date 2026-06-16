Extensive security measures 'add to pressure' for already stressed NEET students: Annamalai questions 'militarisation' of re-test

<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu </a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-annamalai">K Annamalai</a> on Tuesday raised concerns over the extensive security arrangements planned for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> retest on June 21, arguing that the measures could add to the pressure already faced by students preparing for the examination.</p>.<p>The retest is set to be conducted under what Annamalai described as a "high-level, classified, military-grade security" framework, including the use of AI-powered facial recognition systems.</p>.<p>While acknowledging the government's efforts to prevent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leaks">question paper leaks</a> and maintain the integrity of the examination process, he said the additional layers of security may have unintended consequences for candidates.</p>.<p>"While the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020’s goal to reduce 'exam stress'," Annamalai said.</p>.<p>He expressed concern about the impact such stringent protocols could have on young students, stating that the focus should remain on ensuring a fair examination environment without creating new sources of anxiety.</p>.<p>According to Annamalai, the combination of advanced surveillance measures and heightened scrutiny could create additional challenges for candidates on exam day, potentially undermining efforts to reduce academic stress.</p>.<p>The former BJP leader said maintaining examination security is important, but added that authorities should also consider the psychological impact of such arrangements on students who have already spent months preparing for one of the country's most competitive entrance tests.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA launches portal to report 'fake' paper leak claims ahead of re-exam.<p>The NEET retest is scheduled for June 21 amid efforts to strengthen safeguards and restore confidence in the examination process following concerns over irregularities.</p>.<p>Expressing concern over the kind of security to be enforced on the young minds for conducting the NEET retest, Annamalai said "while the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a student before they take up an assessment, one that they have spent months preparing for, dissolving the entire purpose of our exam system and the NEP 2020’s goal to reduce "exam stress".</p>