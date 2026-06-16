Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Extensive security measures 'add to pressure' for already stressed NEET students: Annamalai questions 'militarisation' of re-test

The NEET retest is scheduled for June 21 amid efforts to strengthen safeguards and restore confidence in the examination process following concerns over irregularities.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsNEETIndia PoliticsPaper LeakK Annamalai

Follow us on :

Follow Us