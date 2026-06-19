'Extra-ordinary level of non-transparency on Great Nicobar Island project': Congress

<p>New Delhi: The Union government has adopted an “extraordinary level of non-transparency” to hide the ecological management plans for the Great Nicobar Island transshipment project, senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader Jairam Ramesh said here on Friday, flagging the absence of such documents in public domain.</p><p>Ramesh stated in a letter to Union<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/environment"> Environment Minister</a> Bhupender Yadav that although all such reports and plans should be public, as per the conditions imposed by authorities when granting environmental approval for the project, they were not in reality.</p><p>The Rs 92,000 crore project received environmental clearance on November 11, 2022 with a condition that conservation and mitigation plans were to be submitted within 15 days. Three and a half years later, none of these plans are in the public domain.</p>.'Great Nicobar Island not a substitute for primary data collection': Jairam Ramesh to Minister Bhupendra Yadav.<p>The Wildlife Institute of India, the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology, the Zoological Survey of India, the Botanical Survey of India, the National Institute of Oceanography, the Indian Institute of Forest Management and the Andaman and Nicobar Forest Department were to submit these plans.</p><p>Some of these institutions have been asked to submit revised proposal after incorporating suggestions made by the Environment Appraisal Committee. These revised plans too are not publicly available.</p><p>The letter is the latest from Ramesh – union environment minister in the UPA regime – to Yadav on the GNI project. The two leaders have been exchanging letters in the past two years on the contentious scheme with Ramesh red-flagging the flaws and Yadav backing up the project strongly.</p><p>Last week, Yadav responded to Ramesh’s previous letter and asserted that all the points raised by Ramesh were examined by the National Green Tribunal in two separate judgements in April 2023 and February 2026. “The Tribunal, recognising the strategic and national importance of the project declined on both occasions to interfere with the clearance,” the minister wrote.</p><p>“Serious questions on the GNI project’s environment impact assessment and legitimate concerns on its grave ecological consequences remain unanswered and unaddressed by your sadly evasive replies. I am simply unable to understand the extraordinary level of non-transparency that is being adopted to hide reports, studies and plans,” Ramesh wrote.</p><p>“Moreover, it is strange to say the least that such plans may have been submitted after appraisal by the committee concerned, raising doubts about their adequacy and reliability,” Ramesh said.</p><p>A number of studies are still pending, which is an indication that environmental clearance was granted prematurely and hastily.</p><p>“Some of the mitigation plans like the large-scale relocation of coral colonies are clearly unrealistic and almost impossible,” Ramesh added.</p>