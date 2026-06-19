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'Extra-ordinary level of non-transparency on Great Nicobar Island project': Congress

The Rs 92,000 crore project received environmental clearance on November 11, 2022 with a condition that conservation and mitigation plans were to be submitted within 15 days.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsCongressAndaman and Nicobar IslandsIndia PoliticsJairam RameshBhupender Yadav

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