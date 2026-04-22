Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Extraordinary situation in Bengal, CM can't put democracy in peril': Supreme Court on Mamata's 'interference' in I-PAC raids

The court also did not agree to an argument that the ED should have approached the judicial magistrate for lodging the FIR instead of filing a writ petition.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 16:05 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEnforcement DirectorateMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us