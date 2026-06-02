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Extreme heat tests India's record milk production

Scientists say such premature births are part of a ⁠wider pattern of increasingly intense summers linked to climate change.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:15 IST
India NewsMilk productionHeat

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