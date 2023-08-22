Extreme weather events to increase in India: Experts

Halfway through south-west monsoon 2023, experts and scientists say that extreme weather events are going to increase in the coming years.

The country has been witnessing normal to surplus monsoon rains for the last five years, according to a paper compiled by Climate Trends.

This year too, the country is likely to record normal rains but with El Nino building in the Pacific Ocean, chances of below normal Monsoon cannot be ignored. However irrespective of monsoon's performance, experts are expecting extreme weather events to increase in the coming years.