EY employee death: Saket Gokhale, Rajeev Chandrasekhar call for investigation; Shobha Karandlaje assures thorough probe

TMC MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday called for toxic work practices to stop immediately in response to the recent death of an employee at the firm EY due to overworking.
Gokhale even wrote a letter to the Labour Secretary of Maharashtra demanding that an urgent investigation be launched into the working conditions at EY which allegedly led to the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil.
"It has been extremely disturbing and concerning to read the recent letter of Anita Augustine where she described how her daughter Anna Sebastian Perayil passed away due to being made to overwork in a toxic work environment at her firm," Gokhale said in a post on platform X.
Adding that several other employees have also said that this situation is prevalent, he called the situation "UNACCEPTABLE".
"We have sufficient laws in our country for the protection of employees from unfair practices, being underpaid, & being made to work additional hours. Problem is that the govt, which is responsible for enforcing these laws, turns a blind eye when rich corporates & MNCs are involved," the MP wrote.
Calling for the toxic work practices to stop immediately, Gokhale said that he will also be raising this issue in the winter session of Parliament.
BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar requested the government to investigate these allegations made by the mother about unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of the young girl.
Responding to Chandrasekhar, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje assured that a thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment was under way.
Meanwhile, Ernst & Young issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the company was in touch with the family.
"We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024," EY said.
Since the death, EY has been in touch with the family, helping them but it is only now that her family has chosen to write to the company, complaining about the "excessive workload".
Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed. Her mother, this month, wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani flagging the 'glorification' of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 19 September 2024, 05:09 IST