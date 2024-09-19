EY employee death: Saket Gokhale, Rajeev Chandrasekhar call for investigation; Shobha Karandlaje assures thorough probe

"It has been extremely disturbing and concerning to read the recent letter of Anita Augustine where she described how her daughter Anna Sebastian Perayil passed away due to being made to overwork in a toxic work environment at her firm," Gokhale said in a post on platform X.

Adding that several other employees have also said that this situation is prevalent, he called the situation "UNACCEPTABLE".

"We have sufficient laws in our country for the protection of employees from unfair practices, being underpaid, & being made to work additional hours. Problem is that the govt, which is responsible for enforcing these laws, turns a blind eye when rich corporates & MNCs are involved," the MP wrote.

Calling for the toxic work practices to stop immediately, Gokhale said that he will also be raising this issue in the winter session of Parliament.

BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar requested the government to investigate these allegations made by the mother about unsafe and exploitative work environment that claimed the life of the young girl.

Responding to Chandrasekhar, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje assured that a thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment was under way.