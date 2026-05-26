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Eye on China: Quad ramps up Indo-Pacific surveillance, critical mineral cooperation

Jaishankar announced a critical minerals framework and an Indo-Pacific energy security initiative under the broader Quad agenda to confront major challenges facing the region.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:51 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:51 IST
India NewsChinaDelhiQuadIndo-Pacific

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