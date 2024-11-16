Eye on Maharashtra polls, Centre gives nod to procure soyabean with high moisture

Apart from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Telangana are major soyabean growing states and order is applicable to all states.

Soyabean, a major cash crop in poll-bound Maharashtra, has caused much unrest among farmers due to the lower realisation in the open market.

Problem faced by soyabean growing farmers is political issue in Maharashtra where Congress and other Opposition parties attacking ruling government alleging neglecting agrarian crisis.

Earlier slamming the Mahayuti government, the Congress on Thursday claimed that Maharashtra has purchased only 3,888 metric tonnes of soyabean while Telangana has procured nearly 25,000 metric tonnes of it, asserting that this is the difference between "those who are committed to farmer welfare and those who are committed to their own purse and power”.