Eyeing Assembly polls, BJP asks party workers to amplify Centre's LPG price cut move to woo voters

BJP, in a meeting of its general secretaries, has asked leaders to work on amplifying Centre's decision of slashing Rs 200/LPG cylinder. Various poll-related issues and strategies were discussed by the leaders who convened on Tuesday at the party headquarters.

The meeting, chaired by president J P Nadda, saw the attendance of general secretaries Arun Singh, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Dushyant Kumar Gautam, besides new faces - Bandi Sanjay and Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.

A leader present at the meeting said that preparations for the five poll-bound states took centrestage, and the general secretaries provided some feedback.

President JP Nadda asked them to work on amplifying the LPG price cut, which could prove beneficial to BJP in wooing women voters across these states.

“There are some seats where we see a chance, even though it seemed earlier that we were not favourably placed there. There are also some caste equations that can change things in our favour,” the leader said.

Earlier this month, during a meeting of the Central Election Committee, BJP had decided to call for a survey to explore the winnability of candidates in the five poll-bound states. The survey was to be carried by over 250 legislators of the party, who are not from the above mentioned states.

The party has also called for a meeting to review its Lok Sabha Pravas programme on September 1.