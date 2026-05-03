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Facing jail of over 400 years, Savani brothers in US says case 'politically driven'

A dentist by profession, Bhaskar claims in his defence that the charges represent 'extreme overreach', with administrative issues turned into criminal offence.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 01:54 IST
India NewsGuajrat

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