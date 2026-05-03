<p>Ahmedabad/Amreli: “The case against me is driven by political motivations and racial prejudice,” claims Bhaskar Savani, one of the two brothers convicted last month for multiple frauds in the United States, in what is described as one of the most high-profile cases in recent years.</p>.<p>Bhaskar and his brother Arun, both originally from a village in Amreli district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Gujarat">Gujarat</a>, built a multi-state dental healthcare platform over the past three decades, with 76 clinics across six states. However, with their conviction and potential sentences carrying a maximum punishment of over 400 years in prison, the future of the "Bhaskar Group" now hangs in uncertainty.</p>.<p>A dentist by profession, Bhaskar claims in his defence that the charges represent "extreme overreach", with administrative issues turned into criminal offence. He further claims that the authorities are “targeting successful Indians” like him due to racial prejudice.</p>.<p>“They are extremely jealous of Indians doing well,” Bhaskar claimed while talking to DH over WhatsApp calls from the US. While the sentencing will take place in July, the brothers have sought presidential pardon which is pending.</p>.Bengaluru court sentences LeT operative to 7 years’ RI.<p>Bhaskar and his younger brother Arun, founders of the Savani Group in the US, were convicted last month, while their third brother, Niranjan, was acquitted.</p>.<p>"As proven at trial, the brothers Bhaskar Savani and Arun Savani built a complex criminal enterprise (the “Savani Group”) that amassed millions of dollars through multiple fraud schemes,” read the press statement issued by the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania on March 9.</p>.<p>They were found guilty of filing false H-1B visa applications and petitions exploiting foreign workers, mostly Indians, who were dependent on their company. They were also held responsible for conspiracy to place prototype dental implants not cleared by the FDA in human patients without their consent.</p>.<p>The brothers have also been found guilty of defrauding Medicaid of more than $30 million.</p>.<p>In a written statement Bhaskar has denied these and claimed that the case record "demonstrates a critical absence of proof that either Bhaskar Savani or Arun Savani knowingly engaged in any criminal activity."</p>.<p>There is no direct evidence of fraudulent intent, no proof linking them personally to alleged false claims, No evidence of intentional wrongdoing in financial or tax matters. Instead, the case relies on hindsight interpretations of complex business operations — transforming routine administrative and operational practices into allegations of criminal conduct,” they have stated.</p>.<p>The brothers are first-generation migrants from Mota Bhamodara village in Amreli district, located in the Saurashtra region, where they still have strong ties. In his defense, Bhaskar highlights his "contribution" in advocating for the US government to lift the ban on Indian mangoes in 2007, as well as their various philanthropic efforts both in the US and in his hometown of Amreli. </p>.<p>The brothers have a sprawling mango farm in Virdi village, close to their native village, where mangoes worth lakhs are exported to the US and elsewhere. </p>.<p>Dressed in a spotless white bandhgala suit with matching trousers, socks, shoes and a hat to match, Madhavray Savani sits on a swing.</p>.<p>“As a father, I am worried about my children… but I also believe they will get justice or maybe pardoned by the president Donald Trump if only we could reach him," he says while closing his eyes from the harsh sunlight and gently swinging to let the breeze cool him. </p>.<p>“My sons have been trapped out of jealousy that they have done well in their lives,” the senior Savani told <em>DH</em> at his farm spread across 50 acres, adding, “Perhaps it is the result of some mistake from a past life… but I have faith in my children.”</p>