<p>Mumbai: Days after a bribery case surfaced in a Maharashtra minister's office, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT) </a>MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-raut">Sanjay Raut</a> on Monday claimed Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> initiates action against ministers and later gives them a clean chit to maintain control.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Raut also alleged that all ministers in the state government were involved in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/corruption">corruption</a> and though the Anti-Corruption Bureau was keeping a close watch on them, it would not act until Fadnavis gave directions.</p>.<p>He called Fadnavis a "hypocrite" when it comes to taking action against corruption.</p>.<p>Citing the recent ACB raid on an official in minister Narhari Zirwal's department in connection with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bribery">bribery</a>, Raut alleged that Fadnavis initiates action against ministers, gets raids conducted on them, and later gives them a clean chit to keep them under his control.</p>.<p>The ACB <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raid">raids</a> the offices of ministers, but instead of taking action, they are given a clean chit. "This is your stand against corruption. The government is sending out a message - indulge in corruption, but remain under his (Fadnavis') control. Fadnavis is a hypocrite when it comes to taking action against corruption," he charged.</p>.<p>Raut further claimed that there is rampant corruption in every department of the government, including the Chief Minister's Office. "The only difference is that there is white-collar corruption in the CM's office," the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> member alleged.</p>.Maharashtra | If any link is proved, I will resign, says Narhari Zirwal about bribe case.<p>Referring to NCP leader Zirwal, Raut said he is a "poor tribal minister" who could not manage matters in the alleged bribery case and has been made a victim.</p>.<p>He alleged that all ministers in the state government were involved in corruption.</p>.<p>"Though the ACB is keeping a close watch on ministers, it will not enter their offices until the Chief Minister gives directions. Zirwal, a minister under Deputy Chief Minister (and NCP leader) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar</a>, was just a victim," he added. </p>