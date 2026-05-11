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Fake citations surged 12-fold since 2023, audit of 2.5 million biomedical papers reveals

The researchers recommended publishers to verify references with each paper submission and that indexing services add a metadata to records, so that users can assess the accuracy of references.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:56 IST
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