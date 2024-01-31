Rahul's claim that Bihar caste survey done under Cong pressure nonsensical: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was ‘nonsensical’.
Talking to reporters three days after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led NDA, Kumar, also the JD(U) president, claimed that he did not like the nomenclature of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.
Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the Mahagathbandhan partners and the BJP “provided him with a way out".
Aiming a salvo at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "taking the credit", Kumar said, "Has he forgotten when the caste census happened? I conducted it in the presence of 9 parties. I conducted it in the presence of 9 parties. In 2019-2020, I would talk about conducting caste census everywhere, from assembly to public meetings... He is taking fake credit, what can I do? Let it be".
On a question about ED officials grilling RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the land scam case, Kumar told PTI, "Everyone is aware about the allegations on him (Lalu Prasad Yadav), investigation is underway. I am not aware about it much. Neither I have asked about it, nor anyone has told me anything about it."
Kumar, who was recently sworn in as Bihar CM for ninth time, referred to the I.N.D.I.A bloc and asserted, "I was urging them to choose another name for the alliance. But they had already finalised it. I was trying so hard. They did not do even one thing. Till today they haven't decided which party will contest how many seats. This is why I left them and came back to who I was with initially. I will keep working for the people of Bihar."