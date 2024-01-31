Rahul's claim that Bihar caste survey done under Cong pressure nonsensical: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was ‘nonsensical’.

Talking to reporters three days after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led NDA, Kumar, also the JD(U) president, claimed that he did not like the nomenclature of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the Mahagathbandhan partners and the BJP “provided him with a way out".

Aiming a salvo at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "taking the credit", Kumar said, "Has he forgotten when the caste census happened? I conducted it in the presence of 9 parties. I conducted it in the presence of 9 parties. In 2019-2020, I would talk about conducting caste census everywhere, from assembly to public meetings... He is taking fake credit, what can I do? Let it be".