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Fake Supreme Court website used to run digital arrest scams; CBI raids 80 locations

The operation culminated with the arrest of two accused individuals, B Naresh and Sanjib Saha, from Chennai and Kolkata respectively.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsCBISupreme CourtraidCyber scam

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