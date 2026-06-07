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'Fallen below replacement': Elon Musk highlights India's falling birth rate, cites fertility figures

He quoted data which noted that India's fertility rate has fallen below replacement for the first time in the country's history.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 04:23 IST
India NewsWorld newsElon MuskBirth rate

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