Fallen hero: Colonel Manpreet Singh remembered fondly; Son still sends voice messages

"Papa bus ek baar aa jao, phir mission pe chale jana (Papa, please come back once, and then you can resume your duties)." Some of these heartfelt messages are whispered in secrecy to avoid his mother's watchful gaze, as Kabir implores his father to make a video call.

Colonel Singh's final act of valour came during a joint operation on September 13 last year, when he along with other soldiers engaged in a fierce gun battle with terrorists in the forests surrounding Gadool village. Despite their courage, Colonel Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, J&K Police Deputy Superintendent Humanyun Bhat and Sepoy Pardeep Singh made the ultimate sacrifice, leaving a void in the hearts of those who knew and admired them.