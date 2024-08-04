False campaign being run to discredit Lok Sabha polls: EC on turnout figure claims

In a series of posts on X, the EC said, "False campaign is being run by some (other than candidates) in furtherance of design to discredit largest elections ever held in the history of mankind in most transparent manner involving candidates/ stakeholders at every stage of elections." It said "unfounded attempts" were made to compare approx turnout figures at 7 pm on poll day when many polling stations might be closing poll or voters waiting in queue with 'End of Poll' turnout available a day after poll day.