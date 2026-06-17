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False narratives being created to stop India's rise: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Referring to the Battle of Haldighati, Bhagwat said it should be understood as more than a military confrontation.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:08 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsRSSMohan Bhagwat

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