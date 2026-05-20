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'Falsely implicated,' SC acquits Sri Lankan national in UAPA case

The man, who was arrested in December 202, had claimed that it was a case of 'mistaken identity'
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsSri LankaSupreme CourtUAPA

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