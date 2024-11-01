Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Famed fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63

'Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations,' FDCI said in a statement.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 16:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 16:02 IST
India Newsfashion

Follow us on :

Follow Us