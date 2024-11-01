Famed fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away at 63

<p>Famed Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away on Friday at the age of 63, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) announced.</p>.<p>“He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations,” FDCI stated.</p>.<p>"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world," FDCI said in a statement.</p><p>Last month, the renowned fashion designer had made a comeback 10 months after his health scare. </p><p>He presented his latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale where Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was the showstopper.</p>