Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Farmers increase use of organic manure in kharif season, surge signals shift from chemical fertilisers

In 2025, nearly 73 per cent of the country’s total fertiliser requirement was met through domestic production.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 12:39 IST
India NewsfarmersManureKharif season

Follow us on :

Follow Us