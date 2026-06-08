Farmers increase use of organic manure in kharif season, surge signals shift from chemical fertilisers

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farmers">farmers</a> have purchased 11.17 lakh tonnes of organic manure during the ongoing kharif 2026 sowing season - a 3.5-fold increase from 3.2 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year - reflecting a gradual move towards organic nutrient sources. </p><p>Addressing an inter-ministerial media briefing, Aparna S Sharma, Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, said the surge in organic manure procurement indicates a positive change in farmers’ preference away from chemical <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fertilisers">fertilisers</a>.</p><p>The Centre assured that the overall fertiliser stock position remains comfortable with no availability challenges. </p><p>Insisting that the government is closely monitoring the situation to ensure smooth domestic supply, she said that for the kharif 2026 season, she said the Department of Agriculture has assessed a total fertiliser requirement of 383.9 lakh tonnes. </p><p>As of now, stocks stand at 197.56 lakh tonnes - more than 51 per cent of the seasonal demand, significantly higher than the normal buffer level of around 33 per cent.</p><p>"So far, farmers have purchased about 86.65 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, which is approximately 22.57 per cent of the total requirement," Sharma said.</p>.'Sufficient stocks of fertiliser available for Kharif season': Centre appeals against panic buying.<p>She added that domestic production and imports are continuing smoothly. A total of 147.4 lakh tonnes have been made available through domestic manufacturing and imports following the earlier crisis period.</p><p> In June alone, over 25 lakh tonnes of imported urea, DAP, and PKS have reached ports, while a tender for 17 lakh tonnes of urea is in progress.</p><p>The government is clearing all subsidy bills as per the budgetary provisions, and the situation is being reviewed at the highest level through Empowered Group of Secretaries meetings.</p><p>In 2025, nearly 73 per cent of the country’s total fertiliser requirement was met through domestic production. </p><p>Overall domestic production of fertilisers (including urea, DAP, NPKs, and SSP) has risen from 433.29 lakh tonnes in 2021 to a record 524.62 lakh tonnes in 2025.</p><p>Urea production has increased from 225 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 306.67 lakh tonnes in 2024-25.India continues to import substantial quantities of urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) to bridge the demand-supply gap.</p><p>The budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidies in 2026-27 is Rs 1.71 lakh crore. Currently, the maximum retail price (MRP) of neem-coated urea is Rs 242 per 45 kg bag, while DAP is sold at Rs 1,350 per 50 kg bag.</p>