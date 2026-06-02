<p>Following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20C%20Vijay%20Joseph"> C Vijay Joseph</a>'s public meeting organised by ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=TVK">TVK </a>at Tiruchirapalli, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PMK">PMK</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Anbumani%20Ramadoss">Anbumani Ramadoss</a> expressed disappointment that the CM "failed" to make any announcements regarding the concerns of the farming community that rely heavily on irrigation and agriculture.</p>.<p>The public meeting that the CM participated in was held on June 1 to thank voters. Anbumani expressed his criticism the next day. </p>.<p>"It's disappointing that Vijay did not make any announcements at the rally, especially given the expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly the farming community. The event, though this first political meeting as chief minister, mostly resembled a post-election campaign rally," the PMK leader said.</p>.'Tamil Nadu politics is TVK vs DMK, others don't matter anymore': CM Vijay extends olive branch to AIADMK cadre.<p>In reference to the 2026 legislative Assembly elections, Anbumani noted that it has been several weeks since Vijay assumed office, yet no major policy announcements of governance initiatives have been made.</p>.<p>"Although it (Trichy meeting) was not a government function, people expected him to announce concrete plans for the state, especially to address the hardships faced by the many farmers who supported him," he said.</p>.<p>Anbumani pointed out that Vijay, in his speech, described Tirchy as the "heart of Tamil Nadu" and the centre of Cauvery irrigated regions. "It was an ideal platform to make key announcements. However, the CM remained silent on issues such as the opening of the Mettur dam and Kurivai cultivation." Highlighting the concerns of delta districts, Anbumani said the Mekedatu dam project remains a major source of anxiety.</p>.'Their business of loot & corruption will lose': Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams DMK, AIADMK, rejects horse-trading charges.<p>He warned that with Karnataka pushing the project forward, farmers in TN are increasingly worried and are seeking strong intervention from the state government.</p>.<p>He further said that farmers expected clear decisions on rising fertiliser prices, procurement centre irregularities, measures to curb sand theft, and construction of check dams across rivers.</p>.<p>"Instead of addressing these pressing issues, his Trichy speech turned into an opposition-bashing exercise." </p><p>(With PTI Inputs)</p>