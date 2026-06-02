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Farmers' issues ignored: PMK leader Anbumani slams CM Vijay after Trichy visit

The criticism follows Vijay's visit to Tiruchirapalli, where he participated in a public meeting organised by ruling TVK on June 1, to thank the voters.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:55 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 06:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiPMKVijaySouth Indiachief ministersouthAnbumani RamadosscriticismTVK

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