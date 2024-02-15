Government may need Rs 6 lakh crore working capital for MSP procurement

A guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for all agricultural produce, which is among the key demands of protesting farmers, will have a material impact on the exchequer but help in crop diversification and support farmers’ income, analysts said.

“If the government procures the entire production of 23 crops for which minimum support price (MSP) has been announced, the impact will be multi-pronged. For the exchequer, this will mean materially higher expenditure,” said Pushan Sharma, Director-Research at CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics.

The government will require a working capital of around Rs 6 lakh crore in the current marketing season if it procures only crops trading in mandis below the MSP, CRISIL analysis showed.

However, the real cost to the exchequer, which is the difference between MSP and mandi price, works out to be around Rs 21,000 crore for the marketing season 2023-24.

“The cost could be higher if the government offloads the commodities in mandis because then prices could fall further than what was seen in those markets in 2022-23, which we have used to calculate the government’s bill,” said Sharma.