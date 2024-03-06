JOIN US
india

LIVE
Farmers' protest live: Police step up vigil again as farmers set to march to Delhi

The Delhi Police has directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at the Tikri, Singhu and the Ghazipur borders, and railway and metro stations and bus stands after protesting farmers announced that they would reach Delhi for their protest on Wednesday. The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the farmer's agitation, on March 3 gave a call to farmers from across the country to reach Delhi on Wednesday. Track live updates of the farmers protest only with DH!
Highlights
02:1906 Mar 2024

Farmers won't come on tractor-trolleys and that's why I don't think anyone would be able to reach (Delhi) today, says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

02:1006 Mar 2024

Congress might promise legal guarantee of MSP in its manifesto

02:1006 Mar 2024

Farmers' march to Delhi: Police step up vigil again

02:1906 Mar 2024

02:1006 Mar 2024

02:1006 Mar 2024

02:1006 Mar 2024

