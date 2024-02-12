Farmers Protest Live: Barricades put to prevent protestors' entry in Delhi

"We will start from Beas & stay at Fatehgarh Sahib. Our demands are the same- MSP guarantee law, Sugar cane should be joined with C200...When a farmer turns 60 years old he should be given Rs 10,000 a month...It is unfortunate that the Indian farmer is called anti-national. We are not anti-national, we are the citizens of this country...For 75 years our demands were not heard...We will move peacefully & our objective is that the government listen to our demands...", he said.