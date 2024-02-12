Farmers Protest Live: Barricades put to prevent protestors' entry in Delhi
Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab started to march towards the Parliament on Thursday, pressing for their bid on land acquisition. With hundreds of farmers marching towards Delhi, the Delhi police yesterday, intensified security and put barricades on the National capital's border hindering the farmers' movement. Today, the farmers have also called for another protest demanding a law guaranteeing MSP for crops. Track the latest updates on the march only with DH!
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 03:18 IST
Highlights
03:1712 Feb 2024
For 75 years our demands were not heard, says General Secretary, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher
02:4512 Feb 2024
02:4512 Feb 2024
Barricades put on Delhi border ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo March'
Barricades at Ghazipur border in view of 'Delhi Chalo March'
"We will start from Beas & stay at Fatehgarh Sahib. Our demands are the same- MSP guarantee law, Sugar cane should be joined with C200...When a farmer turns 60 years old he should be given Rs 10,000 a month...It is unfortunate that the Indian farmer is called anti-national. We are not anti-national, we are the citizens of this country...For 75 years our demands were not heard...We will move peacefully & our objective is that the government listen to our demands...", he said.
Barricades at Tikri border in view of the 'Delhi Chalo March'
Ahead of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March', the Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders and installed nails along with barricades to prevent vehicles carrying protesters from entering the city, officials said on Sunday.
Prohibitory orders in northeast Delhi ahead of farmers' protest march
Prohibitory orders under section 144, which bars large gatherings, were imposed in the northeast district of the national capital on Sunday in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo March' on February 13, an official said.
Why are farmers marching towards the Parliament?
Hundreds of farmers are marching towards the Parliament in a bid to press for a resolution to their long-standing demands related to land acquisition.
(Published 12 February 2024, 02:45 IST)