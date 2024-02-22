Farmers protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to discuss border clashes, decide next course of action

The Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and 'justice' for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during the agitation against the three farm laws in 2020-21.