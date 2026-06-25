Farmers raise concern over proposed Indo-US trade deal

<p>The proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which has been delayed inordinately and is set to to be signed by before the July 24 deadline with major focus on the agricultural sector, has raised concerns among the farmers community. </p><p>The farmers organisations, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) held protests at several locations across Punjab and Haryana between a couple of days ago against the proposed agreement, alleging that the deal would harm them, labourers, small traders and youth. </p>.Piyush Goyal, US Trade Representative Greer begin bilateral talks on trade pact.<p>The protesters raised slogans against the central government and demanded the immediate cancellation of the proposed trade agreement.</p><p>During Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, founder Abhijeet Dipke urged the farmers to show up in large numbers to demand the resignaion of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and also to showcase their resentment against the proposed trade agreement.</p><p>Farmers fear that greater access to Indian markets for US agricultural products will hurt Indian farmers income. The agreement would open the Indian agricultural market to foreign products and adversely affect small and marginal farmers. They claimed that the government's trade policies favoured multinational companies and global trade interests at the cost of farmers and the dairy sector.</p><p>The key concerns of the farmers is directed towards imports of Dairy products, soyabean products, maize, cotton and poultry-related products. Farmers argue that American farmers benefit from substantial government subsidies and operate on a larger scale, making competition difficult for Indian farmers who mostly have small landholdings.</p><p>The protest claimed that the ongoing India-US Trade negotiations lack transperancy and adequate consultation with representatives. The agreement could result in large-scale entry of agricultural products, pulses, fruits, vegetables and other food items into Indian markets, which may further impact farmers' income and the agricultural economy.</p><p>However, the government said that it will keep these sectors outside the agreement, but the farmers refuse to believe it recalling government's approach adopted during the Three farm laws (2020-21), alleging that farmers' organisations and other stakeholders were not consulted before decisions affecting agriculture were made.</p><p>The protesters demanded cancellation of the India-US trade agreement, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 and Seed Bill 2025, besides opposing the installation of smart electricity meters.</p><p>The KMM leaders said the issue was not limited to farmers alone, but concerned labourers, small traders, employees and ordinary citizens. They appealed to people to oppose what they described as "anti-farmer and anti-worker" policies.</p><p>But the core questions still circles around what excatly is India negotiating on agriculture and are farmers fear justified? Five years after the Farm-Law protests are farmers once again becoming a pressure group capable of shaping National Economic Policy?</p>