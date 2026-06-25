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Farmers raise concern over proposed Indo-US trade deal

Farmers fear that greater access to Indian markets for US agricultural products will affect their income.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:22 IST
protestIndiafarmersAgricultureFarmers ProtestImport duty

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