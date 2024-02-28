Amid farmers' protest, Amit Shah says Modi govt committed to welfare of ryots

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and till now more than Rs 3 lakh crore has been given directly to the peasants under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the government of India. It has become operational from December 1, 2018.