<p>New Delhi: Stepping up attack on the Prime Minister over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=trade%20deal">India-US trade </a>deal, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Friday claimed that farmers and textile industry among others are going to suffer because of the "grips and choke" on Narendra Modi put by the United States, which has the "key" to the "fake image" built by him using "huge amounts of money".</p><p>Explaining why he used analogy of grip and choke in martial arts 'jujutsu' in a video posted on 'X', he said the idea behind using it was because it expressed "very powerfully" what the Prime Minister is "going through" with the United States on one side and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=China">China</a> on the other.</p><p>He said the reason why he used the idea of grips and a choke in controlling an opponent in jujutsu was because in politics too, there are political grips and political chokes that are "mostly hidden" and an average person cannot see them.</p><p>"The answer to this abject surrender lies in the 'grips' and 'chokes' placed on the PM," Gandhi said, sharing the video on 'X'.</p><p>On one side, he said in the video, there is the case against industrialist Gautam Adani in the US as well as the Epstein's scandal in which nearly 30 lakh files are yet to be released. He claimed that the names of Modi, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and industrialist Anil Ambani are there and the "Prime Minister is most likely involved in the file".</p><p>He said on the other side, there is China as he referred to the unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, which he referred to inside and outside Parliament. </p><p>"So, on one side there are the Chinese who are sitting on our border and on the other side there is the US. And our Prime Minister is torn between these grips. He's trapped. Everybody knows it. Everybody can see it," he said.</p><p>"The problem is that the real grip on Narendra Modi is the fake image that he has built. That has been built for him or an image that has required huge amounts of money. The key to that image is now in the hands of the United States and that's why Indian farmers are going to suffer, Indian textile is going to suffer," he added.</p><p>He said India will be forced into buying $100 billion dollars of imports every year from the US, which is three times what India currently buys but the most important is the data. </p><p>"The fact that our data is being handed over by Narendra Modi to American companies to the US for a pittance. Mark my words, we are going to become a data colony. Why did a country the size of India hand away everything, including our data, our textile industry and our entire agricultural sector for what and why? The answer is in the grips and the choke that is applied in the prime minister," he added.</p>