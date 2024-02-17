Farmers up in arms, Abu Dhabi's new shrine & Pakistan's tryst with democracy: Eventful week at home and abroad

Hello readers,
Welcome to our Political Theatre where we delve into the latest developments shaping the intricate landscape of Indian politics. In the past week, the Indian political arena witnessed a flurry of events, controversies, flip-flops, policy debates and bestowment of highest civilian award that captivated the nation's attention.
Bharat gets three more ‘Ratnas’: P V Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, M S Swaminathan
Taking Opposition by surprise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government conferred the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and P V Narasimha Rao, and renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, adding to the two awardee announced earlier this year – former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur and former deputy Prime Minister L K Advani.
In this combo of file photos of (L-R) former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh, and agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan, who will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna - country's highest civilian award.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Bharat Ratna to the three stalwarts had clear electoral undertones and fits well into the larger political narrative of BJP. The decision to honour Rao is seen as a poll punch to the Gandhi family, with whom the former PM had a fallout, while with Charan Singh -- a leading anti-Congress voice till the 80s -- BJP delivered another blow to the Opposition unity after Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), led by Charan Singh’s grandson Jayant Singh Choudhary citied this reason to join NDA. By choosing Swaminathan, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, the saffron camp might be looking to woo Tamil voters.
‘Ram Ke Naam’: Government ends innings with temple message
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on February 10.
Credit: PTI Photo
On February 10, the last working day of 17th Lok Sabha, both houses of Parliament passed a resolution terming the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as ushering in a “new era of governance and public welfare”. The Chairs of both Houses praised PM Modi for playing an “unparalleled role” in uniting the entire nation during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.
BJP fielded Union minister Amit Shah and party President J P Nadda, among a bunch of speakers, to drive home the message of its poll pitch -- the party has finally built the temple.
Later, delivering his valedictory speech in the last sitting of Lok Sabha, PM Modi stated that resolution of both Houses on Ram temple will “give constitutional powers to the future generations of the country to take pride in its heritage”. In a ringing endorsement of his government's performance, PM Modi said the last five years were about "reform, perform and transform".
“During this Lok Sabha term, several decisions for which many generations waited for long were taken -- Article 370 was also abrogated during this Lok Sabha’s term, a new Parliament building. I feel that those who drafted the Constitution would bless us for this,” PM Modi said.
Meanwhile, the Opposition, including the Congress and a handful of opposition parties from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, did not take part in the discussion in both Houses and accused the BJP of spreading “hatred and animosity in the name of the Ram”.
Defect, Contest, Win, Repeat: Bihar faces another flip from ‘U-turn Kumar’
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with NDA MLAs arrives at Bihar Legislative Assembly for the floor test of his government, at Vidhan Bhawan in Patna on February 12.
Barely a few weeks before the Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition alliance seems to be crumbling after many high profile desertions from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and Congress to BJP in quick succession.
In Maharashtra, former chief minister Ashok Chavan joined the saffron camp after 38 years of association with the grand old party. The BJP has also named him as its candidate for Rajya Sabha polls from the state. Meanwhile, RLD also tied up with the NDA in Uttar Pradesh, giving a huge blow to the Opposition.
In Bihar, Nitish Kumar, who was being seen as a pillar of the national Opposition front, broke away from Mahagathbandhan, and walked back into the NDA fold. On February 12, the newly formed NDA government in Bihar won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly amid a walkout by the Opposition.
A total of 129 members voted in favour of the motion of confidence. Three RJD MLAs also crossed over to the NDA, helping Chief Minister Nitish Kumar win the trust vote.
Later, speaking in Assembly, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav led the attack from the Opposition side and said that he always considered Kumar to be his “father-figure” and wondered what forced him to ditch the Mahagathbandhan. In his rebuttal, Nitish, among other things, accused the RJD of doing “too much Hindu-Muslim politics” and claimed that RJD was indulging in “corrupt” practices during their rule in Bihar.
Farmers back on the roads
Farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during their 'Dilli Chalo' protest, near Patiala district, on Friday, February 16, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
In a week when the Centre awarded the Bharat Ratna to agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, the country also saw thousands of farmers from Punjab back on the roads, aiming to march to Delhi to press for their demands -- over two years after they ended their year-long protest at Delhi borders following the repeal of three contentious farm laws.
The farmers broke through police barricades and braved teargas shells at Haryana border points as they commenced the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march on February 13. However, they have been halted. As many as 40 farmers have been injured while three farmers lost their vision due to pellet injuries, with the Haryana government extending its order on suspension of internet services till February 17 to “prevent any disturbance to public order.”
Unlike the previous protest, the current agitation is being spearheaded by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), a breakaway faction of the umbrella body. Their demands echo those raised during their previous protest in 2021-22. This time around, the major demand of the farmers is a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, as per the formula recommended by the M S Swaminathan Commission. They are also demanding a debt waivers, cancellation of international agreements affecting the agriculture sector, a minimum pension of ₹5,000 for farmers and agricultural laborers, and withdrawal of cases against them during the 2020-21 agitation.
As protesting farmers from Punjab continue to camp along the border with Haryana, another round of talks were held in Chandigarh between farmer leaders and Union ministers Arjuna Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai. As tensions simmer and negotiations ensue between the protesting farmers and the government, it will be interesting to see whether Centre will be able to find a breakthrough with the farmers ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
After Ayodhya, temple bells in Abu Dhabi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
On February 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, weeks after the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Inaugurating the temple built by BAPS (BochasanwasiShriAkshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) Mandir, PM Modi hailed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for “writing a golden chapter in human history” and called the shrine a celebration of the friendship between the two nations.
“We do not see hatred in diversity, we consider diversity as our specialty. In this temple, we will see a glimpse of diverse faiths at each and every step,” PM Modi had said.
He also participated in “Global Aarti”, which was performed simultaneously at over 1,200 BAPS temples worldwide.
The Nagara-style temple, built at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore, is located at Abu Mureikhaarea, about 50 km from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
SC weakens bonding of electoral funding
In a historic ruling on February 15, the Supreme Court declared the Electoral Bonds Scheme, which ensures anonymity for financial contributions to political parties, as well as the related amendments allowing wealthy corporations to make unrestricted political donations, as "unconstitutional”.
A five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, in a unanimous decision, affirmed that the Electoral Bonds Scheme and the preceding alterations made to the Representation of People Act, Companies Act, and the Income Tax Act violate the voters’ right to information about political funding, as outlined in Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.
The apex court directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to cease the issuance of electoral bonds immediately. Moreover, the bank was instructed to provide the Election Commission of India (ECI) with comprehensive details of bonds purchased from April 12, 2019. The disclosed information will include the date of purchase for each bond, the name of the buyer, and the bond denomination.
The SBI must fully disclose to the ECI the political parties that received contributions and cashed electoral bonds from April 12, 2019. The bank is required to furnish this information to the ECI by March 6, 2024. Subsequently, the Election Commission has until March 13, 2024, to publish the entire dataset provided by the SBI on its official website.
A diplomatic win in Qatar? Navy veterans return to homeland
Retired Indian Navy captain Saurabh Vashishtha, who returned to India on Monday after being released from a Qatar jail, being welcomed by his family members upon his arrival at his home, in Dehradun, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Credit: PTI Photo
Eight former Indian Navy personnel, who were imprisoned in Qatar purportedly for spying for Israel and sentenced to death, are reunited with their families in India. Rising to the challenge, the feat was achieved with patient diplomacy and negotiation between New Delhi and Doha.
Apart from the diplomatic effort supervised by PM Modi, it was a team effort with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also playing a big role in the release of the eight men. A team of officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and PMO in Delhi and the Indian embassy in Doha also worked behind-the-scenes closely under the supervision of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who was leading the diplomatic strategy.
Hours after seven of the eight flew from Doha to Delhi, India also announced PM Modi’s visit to Qatar.
Pakistan Election: Democracy - 1, Army - 0
A portrait of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen amid flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as supporters attend a joint protest demanding free and fair results of the elections, election commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi, Pakistan on February 10, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
The people of Pakistan have spoken and reposed faith in the democracy. The February 8 National Election in Pakistan, which was clouded by allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services, resulted in a hung Parliament. However, the mandate was seen against the military establishment’s decimation of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as Independent candidates, backed by the party, secured 101 seats.
As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 75 seats, making it technically the largest party in Parliament. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by Bilawal Zardari Bhutto, secured 54 seats, while the Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), representing Urdu-speaking migrants from India during the Partition, obtained 17 seats. Smaller parties claimed the remaining 12 seats.
As negotiations unfolded and alliances were forged following the polls, it looked like a coalition government would come to power in the coup-prone country. In a surprise move, PML-N has nominated Shehbaz Sharif, the youngest brother of Nawaz Sharif, as the prime ministerial candidate instead of the party supremo and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif and and Asif Ali Zardari as the President of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the PTI is set to hold protests across the country on Saturday against alleged vote rigging in the polls and called on the US to raise their voice over concerns about the transparency of polls in Pakistan.
In Russia, jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny was declared dead by the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region, where he had been serving his sentence. Kremlin has claimed that it has no information on the cause of Navalny’s death and launched a procedural probe into the death.
Things are heating up, here and abroad. So stay tuned for further updates on the evolving Indian political landscape. Until next time!
Exit stage left,
DH Newsletters Team