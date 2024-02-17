Farmers up in arms, Abu Dhabi's new shrine & Pakistan's tryst with democracy: Eventful week at home and abroad

On February 10, the last working day of 17th Lok Sabha, both houses of Parliament passed a resolution terming the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as ushering in a “new era of governance and public welfare”. The Chairs of both Houses praised PM Modi for playing an “unparalleled role” in uniting the entire nation during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

BJP fielded Union minister Amit Shah and party President J P Nadda, among a bunch of speakers, to drive home the message of its poll pitch -- the party has finally built the temple.

Later, delivering his valedictory speech in the last sitting of Lok Sabha, PM Modi stated that resolution of both Houses on Ram temple will “give constitutional powers to the future generations of the country to take pride in its heritage”. In a ringing endorsement of his government's performance, PM Modi said the last five years were about "reform, perform and transform".

“During this Lok Sabha term, several decisions for which many generations waited for long were taken -- Article 370 was also abrogated during this Lok Sabha’s term, a new Parliament building. I feel that those who drafted the Constitution would bless us for this,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition, including the Congress and a handful of opposition parties from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, did not take part in the discussion in both Houses and accused the BJP of spreading “hatred and animosity in the name of the Ram”.