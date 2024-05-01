Farooq Abdullah accuses PM Modi of dividing country on the basis of religion

He accused the prime minister of trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims in the country. “I want to tell Modi that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi stopped his vehicle in Pulwama (south Kashmir) during a visit to assure a poor Hindu woman of ‘mangalsutra’ as a gift since she was not able to purchase it,” he said.

“Who is against this (I.N.D.I.A.) alliance is against the country. They are with those who want to divide us,” Abdullah said, adding “those voting for them should remember to prepare for hell (after death).”

He said the people of Muslim dominated Jammu and Kashmir chose Mahatma Gandhi’s India rather than Pakistan in 1947 because Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians were considered equals in India as per its Constitution.

The NC leader said the people of the country, irrespective of their religion, rendered numerous sacrifices for independence, while the ‘Sangh’ was allegedly busy pleasing the British rulers.