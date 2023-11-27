Fashion designer Rohit Bal on ventilator support: Report

Fashion designer Rohit Bal was put on ventilator support on Monday, multiple reports said, amid a deterioration in his health condition.

According to a report by the Times of India, the 62-year-old's health condition declined owing to an existing cardiac issue, following which he was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Delhi-NCR.

The designer suffered a massive cardiac arrest 13 years back, and had undergone angioplasty back then. TOI also reported that Bal had been suffering from poor health due to several other reasons, including alcohol abuse.

A renowned fashion designer, Bal has several accolades to his name.

More to follow...