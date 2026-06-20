Fast-track court sentences two to death in Muzaffarnagar murder case

<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): A fast-track court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar%20pradesh">Muzaffarnagar</a> on Saturday sentenced two persons -- Gajendra and Ramkiran -- to death in connection with the murder of Rajendra Saini.</p>.<p>Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court), Muzaffarnagar, Ravi Kumar Diwakar also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on each of the accused Gajendra and Ramkiran after holding them guilty under section 302 of the IPC.</p>.<p>The judge observed that the case fell into the rarest of rare cases.</p>.Murder accused shot in leg while trying to escape during spot mahazar in Karnataka’s Mandya .<p>He said, however, the sentence will be subject to confirmation by the Allahabad High Court.</p>.<p>Government counsel Kuldeep Kumar told <em>PTI</em> on Saturday that Veer Sain, with the help of two accomplices, strangled Rajendra Saini (26) to death on June 5, 2018, in Khedi village under the Mirapur police station after plying him with alcohol due to an illicit relationship with the deceased's wife.</p>.<p>The deceased's half-burnt body was found.</p>.<p>Police registered a case against three people, Veer Sain, Gajendra and Ramkiran. </p>