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Fast-track court sentences two to death in Muzaffarnagar murder case

The judge observed that the case fell into the rarest of rare cases.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeDeath sentence

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