Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Faster than BrahMos: Here's what we know about Israel's 'Golden Horizon' missile reportedly offered to India

However, the proposal of the missile being acquired by India has not been confirmed by either side.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsWorld newsIsraelMissile

Follow us on :

Follow Us