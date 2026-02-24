<p>Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Israel">Israel </a>from Wednesday, reports have emerged that Tel Aviv has offered to supply its Golden Horizon ballistic missiles to New Delhi. </p><p>During the visit, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Modi </a>is scheduled to address the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.</p><p>However, the proposal of the missile being acquired by India has not been confirmed by either side.</p>.'Every inch of Pakistan within range of BrahMos missiles': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh .<p>Till date there are two known Israeli air launched ballistic missiles (ALBMs), including the Rampage and Air LORA. According to media reports, these missiles are already sold to India.</p><p><strong>What is the Golden Horizon ballistic missile?</strong></p><p>The Golden Horizon is an ALBM, but not much has been officially revealed about the weapon. </p><p>Leaked United States intel documents revealed in October 2024 -- just before Israel attacked Iran -- that the country was working with two systems – hitherto unknown Golden Horizon and Rocks. </p><p>According to several media reports, the Golden Horizon has an estimated range between 1,500 km and 2,000 km. However, some open source defence sites claim it's range when launched from a fighter jet is about 800 km. </p><p>On the other hand, Rocks, Rampage and Air LORA have ranges of about 175 miles (282 km).</p><p>Israel's Blue Sparrow has a range of about 2,000 km The Sparrow missiles were made to threaten Iraqi Scud and Iranian Shahab ground-launched missiles for testing Israel’s Arrow interceptor missiles.</p>.Defence Ministry nod to purchase of 114 Rafale jets ahead of French President Marcon's visit; Navy to get six P8I aircrafts.<p>It is being reported that the Golden Horizon is derived from the Sparrow series of missiles. </p><p>The original Silver Sparrow is 8.3 meters long and has a pre-launch weight of 3,100 kilogrammes.</p><p><strong>How can Golden Horizon bolster India's defence capacity?</strong></p><p>If the offer is true and India buys the missile, it could be customised for integration with India's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets.</p><p>Ballistic missiles are normally launched on fixed trajectories and are hard to intercept by air defence networks. </p><p>Air-launched ballistic missiles are carried by fighter jets or bombers, which avoids risk to known ground launch sites. Air missiles also have an advantage of striking with extreme speed. </p><p>Ballistic missiles from aircraft are rare as they usually are launch cruise missiles. </p><p> Such ballistic missiles are possessed by only a handful of countries, such as Russia, China and Israel.</p><p>According to a defence open source website, the Golden Horizon is claimed to destroy deeply buried and heavily reinforced structures, such as subterranean command bunkers or shielded nuclear facilities. </p><p>The missiles, once launched from an aircraft, have a high ballistic trajectory, flying in near-space altitudes before striking. </p><p>During this terminal phase, the missile reaches hypersonic speeds, reported to be over Mach 5.</p><p>India's flagship BrahMos missile has a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times the speed of sound.</p><p>If the deal goes through, it would be a massive boost to the Air Force capabilities.</p>