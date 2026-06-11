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Fatal air crashes involving suspected or confirmed deliberate pilot action

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots supported the view that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane's engines, according ⁠to US officials' early assessment
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsAir IndiaPlane Crashpilot

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