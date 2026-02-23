<p>Two sisters allegedly slit their father's throat in Morna village in Uttar Pradesh's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muzzafarnagar">Muzaffarnagar</a>, the police said on Monday. According to the officials, the two were angry over alleged "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/caste-discrimination">discrimination</a>" by their father.</p><p>The two sisters have been arrested by the police.</p><p>As per sources, the sisters, one of whom was a minor, were reportedly angry with their father as they felt that he ‘discriminated’ with them and favoured his two sons.</p><p>The duo had a heated exchange with their father, identified as 56-year-old Ram Prasad, on Saturday over some issue, sources said.</p>.UP: Woman drowns 4-year-old niece in water tank; stabs sister-in-law, her 3 other children in Muzaffarnagar.<p>The sisters allegedly slit the throat of their father with a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/knife">knife</a> when he was asleep on Sunday night. His blood-soaked body was found near his bed on Monday morning, police said.</p><p>A senior police official said in Muzaffarnagar that Ram Prasad’s elder daughter, Komal, and her sister had perpetrated the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime">crime</a>. The sisters had hidden their blood-stained clothes in a room filled with straw.</p><p>The official said that Ram Prasad would often ask questions to the sisters whenever they went out.</p><p>A case was registered in this regard, and the matter was being investigated. The police have recovered the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murder</a> weapon.</p>