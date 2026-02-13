Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Father of Indian student killed in US dies just before $29 million settlement

Jaahnavi was a Master's student in Information Systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University. She was killed in a police crash in United States in 2023.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 10:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 10:11 IST
SeattleIndian studentIndians in USalleged police brutality

Follow us on :

Follow Us