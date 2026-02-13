<p>Adoni: The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student killed in a US police crash a few years ago, suffered a second devastating blow after her father passed away just two days before the announcement of a USD 29 million compensation deal.</p>.<p>Jaahnavi's life was cut short on January 23, 2023, when she was knocked down by a speeding Seattle police vehicle while she was crossing the street. The officer involved was responding to an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/emergency">emergency</a> call at that time.</p>.<p>A relative of Jaahnavi told PTI that Kandula Srikanth, a retired police constable, died of a heart attack on February 10 here in Kurnool district.</p>.'Her life mattered': Family of Indian student killed by speeding US police officer wins Rs 260 crore settlement.<p>"His (Srikanth's) last rites were performed on Wednesday in Adoni, as the family grappled with yet another devastating loss," said the relative on Friday.</p>.<p>He further said the family is currently mourning, and it was not appropriate to speak about the settlement money.</p>.<p>Jaahnavi was a Master's student in Information Systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.</p>